Laura Paulson and Dalton Hayes, both of St. Paul, Minnesota, will be married June 29 at Smith Chapel in Indianola.

Parents of the couple are Brent and Leanne Paulson of Indianola and Chris and Jana Hayes of Burlington.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames. She is a kindergarten teacher in Shoreview, Minnesota.

The bridegroom-elect is a graduate of Simpson College in Indianola. He is a physician extender at Summit Orthopedics in Minnesota.