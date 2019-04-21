*Events with registration required



Burlington Public Library

www.burlington.lib.ia.us

(319) 753-1647



Call about: weekly times for Babygarten, Wiggle Time, Rocket Readers, Storytime Yoga and 321 Blast Off Club.



11:30 a.m. Monday: Create It — Wire Bracelets



2:30 p.m. Monday: Jaffa’s Book Club, preschool and up



2:30 p.m. Monday: Family Movie Showing



6 p.m. Monday: Iowa History Nights with Michael Luick-Thrams: Pandemic Flu



6 p.m. Tuesday: Iowa History Nights with Michael Luick-Thrams: The Klan



6 p.m. Wednesday: Iowa History Nights with Michael Luick-Thrams: The Cow War



9 a.m. Friday: News of the Day



11:30 a.m. April 29: Create It: Cookie Decorating



6 p.m. May 2: TICOS, teens



9 a.m. May 3: The Value of Understanding Health Insurance



10 a.m. May 3: First Friday with author Betty Passick



10 a.m. May 3: Friday Friends, ages 0 to 5



10 a.m. May 4: Lego Club, kindergarten and up



10 a.m. May 4: That’s Yesterday’s News: Steamboat Days



11:30 a.m. May 6: Create It: Seedling Swap



6 p.m. May 7: Tween Spring Planter Make & Take



6 p.m May 10: Sensory Spring Storytime, ages 4 and up



10 a.m. May 11: Pokemon GO (To The Library)



11:30 a.m. May 13: Create It — Mental Health Awareness Month buttons



Noon May 16: Beyond the Book Club



10 a.m. May 17: Friday Friends, ages 0 to 5



10 a.m. May 18: Lego Club, kindergarten and up



Mediapolis Public Library

www.mediapolis.lib.ia.us

(319) 394-3895



10:30 a.m. Thursdays: Story Time classes.



Danville Library

www.danvilleiowa.com/library1

(319) 392-8317



1 p.m. Tuesdays: Mexican Train Dominoes for seniors



10:30 a.m. Saturday: Story Hour with Patrick McCabe



Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

(319) 835-5545



10 a.m. Wednesdays: Preschool story hour



Fort Madison Public Library

www.FortMadisonLibrary.org

(319) 372-5721



Call about: weekly Minecraft for 4th to 12th grade, Anime Club for ages 13 to 18, Wednesday Story Hour, Wacky Wednesday, and Thursday Crafternoon for ages 12 to 18



1:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 2: All Booked Up! discusses "Wolf Hall" by Hilary Mantel



2:15 to 4 p.m. May 8: Wacky Wednesday: Mother's and Father's Day Crafts



5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 14: Cook the Book: Pick a recipe from "The New Joy of Jell-O Cookbook" make it and bring to share



Henderson County Public Library

www.hendersoncolibrary.com

(309) 627-2450



10 a.m. Tuesdays: Children’s story time



10 a.m. May 15: LeAnn L. Morgan, Local Author and finalist in 2018 Soon To Be Famous Illinois Author contest



Keokuk Public Library

www.keokuk.lib.ia.us

(319) 524-1483



3 to 4 p.m. Monday: *Library Animals: read to a very special animal, ages 5+



10 a.m. Wednesday: Scien-Tots Story Hour



3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday: Lego Club, ages 5+



4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday: *Thread Heads, ages 8+.



6 p.m. Thursday: *Teen Cooking Club: Pizza Edition, ages 10 to 17



6:30 p.m. Thursday: Beekeeping with Bernie



1 p.m. Saturday: The Rich Culture and People of Africa with Patrick TaKorBisong Otang



3 p.m. April 29: Kid Krafts, ages 5+



6 to 8 p.m. April 29: Bingo



10 a.m. May 1: Bilingual Story Time



6 p.m. May 2: Family Night: Stuffed Animal Sleepover



10 a.m. May 4: Lego Club, ages 5+



1 p.m. May 4: Star Wars Party: Jedi Training, ages 5+



6:30 p.m. May 7: Photo Tour of Europe, Part 3



10 a.m. May 8: Pint-Sized Picassos



6 p.m. May 9: 2nd Thursday Movie Night



10 a.m. May 15: Movers & Shakers Story Time



Mount Pleasant Public Library

www.mountpleasantiowalibary.com

(319) 384-1490



Contact Library for information to register for Storytime



3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: After School Movie



3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: After School Games, including our Nintendo Switch



11:15 a.m. April 21 and May 6: Read and Play with Family Connection



6:30 p.m. Thursday: Baby Prom



H.J. Nugen Public Library

www.newlondon.lib.ia.us

(319) 367-7704



1:30 p.m. Fridays: Senior Moments



11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday: Tyke Time



2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Pokémon League



2:30 p.m. May 1: Legos Challenge



1 p.m. May 2: Linda McCann on POW Camps in Iowa



6 p.m. May 2: Book Chat: Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann



11 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 7: Tyke Time



2:30 p.m. May 8: Movie



2:30 p.m. May 15: Games Unplugged



Keck Memorial Library

www.wapello.lib.ia.us

(319) 523-5261



10:30 a.m. Monday: Art Class for OWLS (Older, Wiser, Livelier Seniors)



West Point library

(319) 837-6315

www.westpoint.lib.ia.us



10:00 a.m. Mondays: Preschool Story Hour



2 to 2:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays: *Geri-Fit Exercise Program for Seniors



2 to 3 p.m. May 7: Senior Program: Games

Donnellson Public Library

www.donnellson.lib.ia.us

319-835-5545

10 a.m. Wednesdays: Preschool story hour

6:30 p.m. May 14: Friends of Donnellson Public Library

1 p.m. May 15: The Writer’s Bloc

List compiled by Rhonda Frevert, Burlington Public Library