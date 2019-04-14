Apples and Iowa go way back. Even before the territory had a town, a road or even a farm, it had an apple orchard.

One of the first white men to establish himself on the land that would become Iowa was a French-Canadian trader, Louis Honore Tesson. He established a trading post in 1799 at the head of the Des Moines Rapids on the Mississippi River.

Tesson had ventured north from the small frontier settlement of St. Louis to trade with the Sac and Fox Indians. Then, Iowa belonged to the French and the territorial governor had granted Tesson a trading license. But, the governor also stipulated that Tesson was to plant an apple orchard to nourish the settlers soon to follow.

Tesson loaded his trading goods, supplies and 100 apple tree seedlings on pack mules and headed north to the river bottoms between today’s Keokuk and Montrose. There he built two log cabins and planted his trees.

The trader proved to be a poor business man and within four years the post was abandoned. But the trees remained.

Flash forward to 1832 when a riverboat stopped at the site of Tesson’s cabins and the passengers were amazed to find 15 trees still bearing fruit – although of “an inferior sort.’

The discovery of the trees was encouraging to the area’s first settlers because they were an emotional reminder of the homes in Ohio and Indiana they had left to come west. Tesson’s remaining trees were also a surprise because the new arrivals had been told apples would never survive Iowa’s cold winters and dry summers.

Apples and other fruits were an important part of 19th century Eastern farms. Trees brought from Europe were to be found alongside virtually every farmhouse, where they provided a cash crop and nourished the farm family through long winters.

The fondness for fruit was carried west and once it was discovered the trees would flourish on the frontier it was not unusual for the settler to have his cherry, apple and pear trees in the ground even before he had broken the sod for his field crops.

Farm wives would willingly carry buckets of water to the trees during the dry months and would carefully bundle them in straw during the winter to protect these reminders of their Eastern homes.

Burlington’s Charles Mason was to become Iowa’s first Chief Justice. However, when he arrived in town his first thoughts were not on the law — but rather on apples. Mason was remembered how the apple mills in his home state of Ohio were littered with seeds, so he wrote his brother to gather the seeds and send them to him.

“Send me some apple seeds, as many as you conveniently can, for I can do good business with them,” Mason wrote.

Mason, however, was too late to get in on the apple boom, because that year Robert Avery, an Indiana nurseryman, arrived in Burlington with enough stock to open a nursery six miles south of town. By 1849, it boasted 20,000 fruit trees of all types available for sale.

The largest orchard in the area was started by Henderson Lewelling, another Indiana nurseryman. Lewelling has been called “Iowa’s Johnny Appleseed” because of his nursery along Cedar Creek, near Salem, provided much of the state’s early fruit trees.

Lewelling’s Cedar Grove Botanical Gardens offered an inventory of 36,000 trees with 40 varieties. However, in 1846, the innovative Lewelling bundled his family and his best seedlings into seven wagons and headed west to establish the apple industry in Oregon.

Iowa’s love affair with apples continued to flourish after Lewelling’s departure. Trees decorated every new farmstead and Burlington’s Perkin’s Park was known as the Apple Trees because of the early orchard that stood there. James Grimes’ Burlington home produced the award-winning fruit, with such varieties as Golden Drop Plums and Northern Spy Apples.

Pioneer diaries speak fondly of apples gathered in home orchards and the process of boiling apple pulp and allowing it to drain overnight from a flour bag attached to a pole and supported on a pair of chair backs. This liquid would then be mixed with sugar to form the popular apple jelly that graced many Iowa tables.

Iowa growers were typically small operators, having neither the expertise nor the resources to develop apple varieties that would accommodate the harsh Iowa winters and the changing market conditions.

Soon, growers in Oregon and Washington were producing apples that traveled well and using the railroads to ship the fruit back east. Burlington’s premier produce company, Lagomarcino and Co., purchased Washington orchards in the 1870s and prospered by bringing apples to the Midwest.

Iowa’s apples would never compete with the state’s beans and corn as an economically viable crop. But the apples that grace our supermarket shelves can trace their heritage back to the Lewelling fruit that grew in Iowa orchards.