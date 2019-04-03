ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You might try to harness your wandering imagination. You even might try to change settings or projects. Let go; relax. Some of your wilder ideas could hold value. Test them out on an equally creative person. Tonight: Continue sharing.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Remain sure of your ideas and the support that you have behind you. If all indicators are correct, you have a sure-bet winner. One person might dampen your spirit with some criticism. Listen; strengthen your plan as a result. Tonight: Respond positively to a loved one or dear friend.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Zero in on what you want, but don't lose sight of responsibilities. You benefit because of the manner in which you deal with change, i.e., not losing sight of your commitments. Your ability to adjust always comes through. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You see what others don't. You can take an opportunity and run with it while others are debating the pros and cons of the situation. Relax with the moment; you'll clearly come into a new type of success or happiness. Tonight: Where you can be entertained.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH A partner and others believe that they have the answers. Listen attentively; should you see a problem, question it. Remain supportive of others, and they'll become more open with you. Express your feelings loud and clear. Tonight: The only reply is "yes."

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Deal with a different issue than the usual one that you have with a loved one. This issue can irk you but is cleared out easily. Your vision of a child or loved one could change because of this conversation. A family member supports your pursuit. Tonight: Stay centered.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You carry a grievance but not trying to clear it out. You feel that the timing could be off and want to approach the issue at a better time. Be aware that there may not be a better time than now. Tonight: Off to meet a favorite friend.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH When funneled properly, your imagination will allow you to gain. Look at a certain project with new eyes. You might find it easier to handle and complete than you have before. Listen to feedback. Tonight: Make time for a special person in your life.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Allow your creativity to flourish. Your focus might be trained on your personal or domestic situation. Don't allow a tight financial budget to trip you up. You might find an alternate procedure that could work better. Tonight: At home.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Share your thoughts more carefully. You'll find that a loved one will open up after a direct question. You might actually hear too much and be uncomfortable with what you need to handle. Ask pertinent questions. Tonight: Get feedback from someone who is intuitive.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Evaluate what's happening financially. You might feel restrained, but you are restraining yourself. Only you can decide to be free. Friends and associates tend to support you moving in a new direction. Tonight: Where your friends are.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Think through a problem. If you do, you're likely to succeed beyond your expectations. You could see a personal matter differently as well. Get advice from a respected advisor or friend. Tonight: Midweek break.