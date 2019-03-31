ANDREWS, Owen Randolph, son of Stephanie Frantz and Josh Andrews of Fort Madison was born March 22 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Sandy and the late Randy Andrews of West Point, Melody and Donald Clifford of Fort Madison and Jim Kisor of Keokuk. Great-grandparents are Jeanne Kisor of Keokuk and Wynona Lucas of Magnolia, Texas. He joins two sisters, Marissa and Maria.

NIXON, Julian Ray, son of Kala Lopez and Dylan Nixon of Fort Madison was born March 20 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Shelley Nixon and Anna Myers of Fort Madison, and David Lopez of Laramie, Wyoming. Great-grandparents are Chuck and Ruby Steele of Morning Sun.