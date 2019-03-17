Burlington elementary

Monday: Chalupa, tater tots, peas, mixed fruit, baby carrots.

Tuesday: Breaded pork choppette in bun, baked beans, garden salad, whole red apple.

Wednesday: Beef burrito, corn, garden salad, whole orange.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tri-tater, garden salad, diced pears.

Friday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, mixed fruit.

Danville

Monday: Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, french fries, fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Chicken crispitos, salsa, sour cream, corn, black beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, lettuce salad with ranch dressing, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, fruit and veggie bar.

Fort Madison

Monday: Omelet, pancakes, ti-taters, apple.

Tuesday: Chili soup, multigrain bread stick, whole grain crackers, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, tater tots, applesauce.

Thursday: Pizza burger, carrots, pear.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, romaine spinach salad, strawberries, double chocolate cookie.

Holy Trinity

Monday: Hamburger, cheese slice, french fries, apple slices.

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, lettuce, cheese, peaches, black beans.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Walking tacos, lettuce, cheese, mandarin oranges, broccoli and cheese.

Friday: Grilled cheese, corn, pineapple, tomato juice, cookie.

Mount Pleasant

Monday: Meatball sub, steamed broccoli, fresh carrots and ranch dip, mandarin oranges, shamrock cookie.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, salad and ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, roll.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, sweet potato waffle fries, fresh broccoli and ranch dip, pears.

Thursday: Ham and potato bake, green beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, banana, roll.

Friday: Corn dog, baked beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, tropical fruit.

New London

Monday: Chicken tacos, refried beans, black beans, corn, fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Corn dogs, cheese dip, tater tots, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Orange chicken, rice, fortune cookie, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Tenderloin on a whole grain bun, french fries, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Bosco, marinara sauce, Italian salad, fruit and veggie bar.

Notre Dame

Monday: Chicken patty in bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans, garden salad, dried cranberries.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, whole pear.

Wednesday: Polish sausage in bun, tater babies, green beans, garden salad, kiwi apple juice.

Thursday: Fiestada, seasoned potato cubes, peas, garden salad, whole red apple.

Friday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, garden salad, mixed fruit, strawberry applesauce cup.

West Central

Monday: Barbecue ribs with bun, french fries, peas, pickles, onions, apple slices.

Tuesday: Taco in a bag, refried beans, applesauce.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, corn, apricots.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, crackers, carrot and celery sticks, frozen fruit.

Friday: Pizza crunches or fish, cooked mixed vegetables, marinara sauce, sugar cookie, mixed fruit.

Winfield-Mount Union

Monday: Country style beef patty, mashed potato, gravy, steamed broccoli, pineapple, roll.

Tuesday: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, steamed carrots, hash brown, pears.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, garden salad, green beans, peaches.

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans, orange.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, bread stick, peas, applesauce.