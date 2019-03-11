WEST BURLINGTON — The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) will present a Welcome to Medicare seminar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the Oak Room at Great River Medical Center, 1221 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington.

The two-hour seminar will cover Medicare Parts A and B benefits, prescription drug benefits (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

The deadline to register is March 18. To register for the seminar or to make an appointment with a volunteer SHIIP counselor, call (319) 768-3342.

Lee County hospice volunteer training starts April 2

FORT MADISON — Lee County Health Department-Hospice will have their hospice volunteer training from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from April 2 to 23 at the LCHD office, No. 3 John Bennett Drive, Fort Madison.

Volunteers help hospice patients and families by providing relief for caregivers, running errands, assisting with household tasks, providing companionship and support, and assisting with office projects.

To learn more or to register, call (319) 372-5225 by March 29.

Children’s immunization clinic is Thursday

KEOKUK — Lee County Health Department will have a children’s immunization clinic from noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Methodist Church, 2330 Plank Road in Keokuk.

The clinic is open to children who have no insurance, are insured by Iowa Medicaid or those who have private health insurance that does not cover the cost of vaccines.

No appointment is necessary. Written parental consent is required for minors to receive vaccinations when in the care of another adult.

Free lead testing is available for all children ages 6 months to 6 years who live in Iowa.

In addition, the clinic will offer seasonal flu vaccine for all ages.

For more information, visit www.leecountyhd.org or call (319) 372-5225.