Young Burlington depended upon the river. The Mississippi River bound the town to the civilized east, carried away is excess crops and delivered the immigrants and materials that made the town grow. However, the river occasionally brought to the town violence and death.

Such a cargo was carried by the steamboat Dubuque when it stopped at the Burlington levee to board passengers on a sultry July afternoon in 1869.

In retrospect, it is difficult to imagine that Capt. John Rhodes was not concerned as he surveyed the crowd waiting to board his boat. In the crowd were numerous hard-bitten “raftsmen.” These men had earlier that summer floated islands of logs from the northern pine forest to lumber mills in Iowa and Illinois.

Rhodes must have noted these men had spent lavishly among the taverns that populated Burlington’s levee and his concern increased as the raftsmen grew in numbers at each stop the boat made as it plodded north.

By the time the Dubuque cleared the wharf at Davenport, it carried approximately 100 upper deck passengers while another 200 – including 60 boisterous raftsmen – were wedged among the freight and cattle held on the lower deck.

Trouble arrived quickly as the heavily armed raftsmen continued to drink and terrorize the other lower deck voyagers. Rhodes must have been fully aware that his crew of six officers and 30 mostly black crewmen were out-numbered and out-gunned.

Shortly after breakfast, the scene on the lower deck had grown so chaotic that a ship’s officer stationed a black deck hand — Moses Davis — at the top of the stairway with orders not to let the raftsmen pass to the upper deck. It is difficult to imagine a more unwise decision given the boat’s explosive situation.

Among the lumbermen now blocked on the lower deck was Mike “Pockmark” Lynch, who had boarded in Davenport and was now determined to gain access to the ship’s upper deck bar. When Pockmark tried to force his way up the stairs, he encountered Davis.

A shoving match ensued and the larger Davis triumphed, but that victory was to be short lived. Pockmark retreated but gathered about him the drunken raftsmen and fanned the flames of racial hatred never far below the surface in those chaotic days following the Civil War.

Finally, their courage bolstered by more alcohol, the raftsmen made a rush at the surprised Davis. In an instant, there was pandemonium throughout the boat as screaming passengers sought shelter and the raging mob of raftsmen sought out and attacked the outnumbered crew.

Capt. Rhodes called frantically for more steam to put his boat ashore. Before the rioters were able to seize the pilot house, 16 of the crew scrambled ashore followed by volleys of pistol shots.

The mob roamed the lower deck where they found two crewmen and a vicious fight raged until two black crewmen were thrown into the river to quickly disappear in a bloody swirl.

A third victim was surrounded by six men and although he fought desperately for his life, he was clubbed unconscious and thrown in the river where he, too, drowned. Moses Davis was able to evade the mob for a short time until Pockmark and a fellow rioter found him in one of the ship’s boats.

Davis lashed out with a knife and wounded Pockmark’s companion and then jumped into the river. As he struggled, the rioters pelted him with coal until he slipped beneath the surface

Frightened cabin passengers on the upper deck tried to shield as many of the crew as they could. However, another crewman was found and killed while the Dubuque — now under control of the rioters — worked its way upstream

Pockmark was among the first of the rioters to realize what punishment ultimately awaited the mutineers. So, on the pretense of helping an injured companion, he had the boat stop at Camanche, where he disappeared ashore.

A number of passengers also were able to make an escape, and they telegraphed the news of the riot to the sheriff of Rock Island, Illinois.

A posse of citizens and troops from the island’s military post quickly formed and rode hard to Clinton, where they recovered the Dubuque, which had run out of fuel.

Twenty of the rioters were identified and slapped in irons to be returned to Rock Island and charged with the murder of William Armstrong, one of the crewmen.

After numerous delays and angry editorials by area newspapers demanding justice, the men were brought to trial in Oquawka, Illinois, where a packet boat from Burlington brought many to see the trial.

Seven of the defendants were found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced from one to three years in prison. However, the riot’s ring leader appeared to have escaped. It wasn’t until September that a $500 reward posted by the Northern Packet Co. was claimed by an informant and Pockmark was arrested at a lumber camp in Arkansas.

He was brought north on the steamer Minneapolis, and when the boat passed through Burlington, more than a thousand crowded the levee to see the notorious killer.

There followed a trial at Rock Island, where Pockmark was found guilty only of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years at Joliet.

The Dubuque continued to travel the river until she burned in 1876 at Alton, Illinois. However, for its remaining years it served as a reminder of the worst riot to stain steamboating on the Mississippi.