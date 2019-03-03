DUBUQUE — Kendra Witte of Mediapolis and Alexis Schmidt of West Point were appointed to the Fall Semester 2018 Academic Dean's List at the University of Dubuque.

•••

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College has announced its President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester.

Honor Roll: Austin Almon, Andrew Goss, Nicole Rose, Brendin Davis, all of Keokuk.

Dean’s List: Adam Elder of Argyle, Zoey Hartrick of New London, and Julia Varner and Taylor Pitford, both of Keokuk.

President’s List: Jordan Engel of West Burlington, Justin Petersen of Burlington and Danielle Williams of Danville.

•••

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University has announced that Micah Josiah Henman of Burlington, Halle Brooklyn Kissell of Wayland and Jameson David Plate of Wever were named to the Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List for the fall 2018 semester.

•••

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Truman State University has announced that Andrea Carol Otte of Fort Madison was named to the President’s Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester.

•••

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Taryne Shull of Mount Pleasant was named to the Academic Honor Roll for the 2018 fall trimester at Northwest Missouri State University.

•••

AMES — Christopher Dupuis of Burlington and Justin Massner of Mediapolis are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

•••

IOWA CITY — Students named to the President's List for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Iowa include: Weston Bietz of Burlington; Abigail Lippert and Monica Samples, both of Mediapolis; Cameron Keomanivong of Mount Pleasant, and Katherine Coates of Yarmouth.

•••

BATON ROUGE, La. — Holly Noneman of Keokuk has been elected as an officer for the University of Central Missouri chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Noneman, junior at UCM, was elected to serve the university's chapter as student vice president for the 2018-2019 term.