CEDAR RAPIDS — Karin Wehmeyer of Wapello graduated from Mount Mercy University in December 2018. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of business administration.

•••

WICHITA, Kan. — More than 1,000 students completed their degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2018. They include Lucas Pankey of Farmington who graduated with a master of business administration degree.

•••

GALESBURG, Ill. — Carl Sandburg College has announced the names of students who have completed graduation requirements and graduated from the College at the end of the 2018 fall semester.

ASSOCIATE IN ARTS

Stronghurst, Illinois — Khrystyna Anspach

ASSOCIATE IN SCIENCE

Stronghurst, Illinois — Khrystyna Anspach

CERTIFICATES

Administrative Office Assistant

Dallas City, Illinois — Candi Dennis

Basic Industrial Manufacturing Maintenance

Oquawka, Illinois — Andrew Beers

•••

STORM LAKE — The following students recently graduated from Buena Vista University:

Cami Winn of Keokuk, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Winn attended BVU's West Burlington site.

Daniel Steiner of Mediapolis, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Steiner attended BVU's online programs.

Courtney Derr of Keokuk, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Derr attended BVU's West Burlington site.

Anne Walker of Keokuk, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Walker attended BVU's Ottumwa site.

•••

IOWA CITY — The following area students received a degree from the University of Iowa at the close of the fall 2018 semester.

Burlington

Seth Bietz, BSE-Mechanical Engineering degree.

Rachel Hernandez, BM-Music with Distinction degree.

Stephen Kruse, BSE-Biomedical Engineering; CER-Clinical and Translational Science degree.

Marissa McCann, BSN-Nursing-RN degree.

Mandy McDonald, BBA-Management; CER-Leadership Studies degree.

Bailey Miller, BSE-Electrical Engineering degree.

Mia Richey, BAS-Bachelor of Applied Studies; BAS-Bachelor of Applied Studies degree.

Michael Salino-Hugg, MS-Electrical and Computer Engineering degree.

Chloe Siegle, BA-Health and Human Physiology degree.

John Soto Garzon, BA-Social Work degree.

Abigail Stickel, MS-Business Analytics degree.

Shawn Trosen, BSE-Chemical Engineering degree.

Columbus City

April King, BA-Psychology degree.

Fort Madison

David Babcock, MA-Philosophy degree.

Keokuk

Ericka Mardis, BA-Communication Studies; CER-Entrepreneurial Management; CER-Event Planning degree.

Kortnie Wear, BSN-Nursing-RN degree.

Mediapolis

Claire Henry, BA-Elementary Education degree.

Dustin Miller, MA-Teaching and Learning degree.

Montrose

Matthew Derr, BA-Criminology, Law and Justice degree.

Wesley Weirather, BS-Computer Science; BS-Mathematics degree.

Morning Sun

Kelsey Koffend, MA-Rehabilitation and Counselor Education degree.

Mount Pleasant

Timothy Gray, BM-Music degree.

Jenny Stuart, BS-Sport and Recreation Management; CER-Fundraising and Philanthropy Communication degree.

Meagan Woodard, BS-Human Physiology with Distinction degree.

Taylor Leichty, BSN-Nursing with High Distinction degree.

Wapello

Ethan Everhart, BA-History degree.

Ashlyn Schoonover, BA-Elementary Education degree.

West Burlington

Alexandra Moad, BA-Cinema; CER-Writing degree.

West Point

Nathan Pranger, BA-Informatics degree.

Maria Vonderhaar, BS-Human Physiology with Distinction degree.