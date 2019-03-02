ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH You hear news that might make you quite content. You need to digest an unexpected surprise that you can and will handle well. Don't worry about what others are doing. Stay open. Tonight: Surrounded by your friends. You find that all ends well, far better than you thought possible.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Reach out for others; don't hesitate to manifest what you want. Communication could seem odd or strange. Be willing to ask for clarification. Look beyond the obvious, and the end result could be much better than you think. Tonight: Getting into the moment.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Look at the big picture, and make decisions accordingly. The unexpected occurs out of the blue. Someone touches you with a gesture. Let this person know how much you appreciate his or her efforts. Tonight: Stay on top of the possibilities.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You could be far more connected to a dear friend or loved one than you realize you are. You love intensity and emotions. If a cooler period occurs while you're interacting, it could upset you. The unexpected earmarks your public image and a friendship. Tonight: Relax. Give up worrying.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Defer to others; worry less about gestures and who said what to whom. You might feel coolness from a loved one. Don't worry too much. This person will always express his or her caring for you. Tonight: Work on being a friend.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH In the morning, you clear out an emotional issue and leave the other party delighted. You could feel someone needs extra time with you, or perhaps you need to throw yourself into a project. Tonight: Make it an easy night.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You could be unusually lazy or perhaps sleepy. If you want to, sleep in. Someone clearly has his or her eye on you and lets you know in no uncertain terms that he or she would love to get to know you better. Even if surprised, you open up to the possibility. Tonight: Flirt away.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH If you feel the need to, take a stand. Reach out for someone who expresses legitimate caring and concern for you. You might share that you would enjoy getting to know this person better. Take your time. Tonight: The fun begins.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Listen to news with a grain of salt. You speak your mind, and others hear you loud and clear. Be aware of a loved one or child who would be happy to spend quality time with you. Stop. Join this person. Tonight: Hang at a favorite haunt.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Beam in more activity, especially if you're bored or tired. You might want to see the reaction of a loved one who's dealing with an unexpected jolt. How you see a caring individual in your life might need an update. Tonight: Treat another person to a favorite restaurant.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH You sense that you could clear out a complication today. You have the kind of special magic right now that can make a difference. While dealing with someone you care about, you could experience an unanticipated twist. Tonight: Heat up the night.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH One-on-one relating is your strong suit. At the moment, spending private time with a special person in your life could be positive. This person could be an anchor, a nurturer and a loved one, too. Tonight: Make it OK to be unavailable.