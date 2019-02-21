The will be a bonanza of music Saturday at the Bonaparte School Gymnasium.

The "Bonaparte Music Bonanza" will offer an amazing caliber of talent from volunteer musicians and vocalists at 7 p.m. in Bonaparte.

A long-list of talent for the evening will be presented by long-time KILJ radio broadcast personality John Kuhens.

Farmington native Rod Rider once left home to perform in the country music circuit. He toured with CMA greats such as, Waylon Jennings and Charlie Daniels and others, as their opening act. He is glad to be back home bringing with him his smooth country sound.

Guitar players Marvin Warth of Bonaparte and Mike Browning of Farmington will bring their own different style and sound to the show.

Gospel vocalist Deb Frank will be singing some if her favorites for the crowd, as will recording artist and fellow gospel singer Amy Fellows. Amy has recorded three CDs thus far in her career.

Dianna Upton-Hill will energize the stage singing her 2016 single "Southern Gentlemen" along with other country songs.

A crowd favorite is the brother sister act of Justin and Jolene Snider. They will each perform a solo for the crowd and their country duet. Their aunt Tianna Westercamp Fincher will also perform. Don't be surprised if you hear a little yodeling echo in the gym from these musicians.

Bringing a little toe tapping Bluegrass sound to the stage is fiddling favorite Kirk Brandenberger of Keokuk. This guy had been playing a fiddle since he was a 8 years old and has won many awards.

A man that has played with Brandenberger in the past will also perform on stage is Tom Allen of Keosauqua. Allen recently played his guitar and sang to a crowd on RFD-TV when the River Valley Lodge, Campground and Horse Camp in Farmington was featured.

Tickling the ivories will be Matt Mitchell of Mount Pleasant. Mitchell whom is the Principal for Harmony Elementary and will be accompanied by a student performer as well as perform some solo numbers.

A voice that many will recognize is Brandon Cochenour. Cochenour will be singing some of his favorites that evening.

There is always a little comedy in every show and this one is no exception. A crowd favorite at the Clark County Mule Festival is red lipped kissing clown Myrtle May who will entertain young and old alike.

The Bonaparte Friends of the Library sponsors the show and proceeds form the night will go towards purchasing non-fiction books for the Bonaparte Public Library.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bonaparte School Gymnasium in Bonaparte. Tickets can be purchase by phone at (641) 233-7917. A free will offering soup supper will be held prior to the show from 5 to 6:30 p.m in the school cafeteria.