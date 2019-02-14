MONMOUTH, Ill. — Chicago pianist Mark Valenti to perform Friday at Monmouth College

A "gifted pianist" from Chicago will be on Monmouth College's campus Friday and Saturday to present a concert and share his expertise with students.

Mark Valenti will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Kasch Performance Hall of Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. He will play pieces by Beethoven, Stravinksy, Debussy and Chopin.

"Mark Valenti is a very gifted pianist," said Monmouth music professor Tim Pahel. "In addition to his concert, he will give a masterclass the next day at 10 a.m., working with some of our piano students."

Both the concert and the masterclass are free and open to the public.

Formerly a music professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, St. Xavier (Ill.) University and the Loire Valley Music Institute in France, Valenti teaches at his studio in the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago.

Valenti has performed solo recitals in France, Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg as well as in several U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C. where he played for former First Lady Barbara Bush. He's also done live recitals on WFMT-FM classical radio.

In addition to classical music, Valenti has extensive experience playing jazz piano, including performances with Gregory Hines, Frank Foster and Al Grey. He has appeared on television with Joe Sudler's Swing Machine and singer/actor Christopher Durham.

Valenti received his master's degree in music from Northwestern University and his bachelor's degree from the Philadelphia Musical Academy. He has studied with such notable teachers as Benjamin Whitten, Zoltan Kocsis and Mary Sauer.