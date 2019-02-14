Country Unlimited and Harrison Lane perform Saturday in third annual fundraiser for Burlington's classic theater.

Music producer Gary Richards has a solid credo: "Being supportive of live arts gives life to all."

Two local country bands will team up this Saturday to help raise funds for the Capitol Theater. Harrison Lane and Country Unlimited don't follow the modern Nashville road of faux rock — they play old-style country.

“I love classic country because it’s such an incredible combination of singing and storytelling," Capitol volunteer office manager Jerry Johnson told The Hawk Eye. "Each song has its own unique life and feeling."

Harrison Lane is an all-star band — literally. Richards, Rick Hall, Dennis Duke and Nudie Binder are members of the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and inductee Mark Williams will join them this summer.

"The past two years the show has been very popular with the local community," Capitol representative Jeff Poulter said. "Those that have attended have loved it."

Harrison Lane will play a 40-minute set followed by Country Unlimited, which is the notorious Hull brothers Rob, Tom, Dan and Stan, rounded out by Denny Myers.

"Together we will cover traditional classic country along with some country that has crossed the threshold," Richards said.

The Capitol will receive half of ticket proceeds and 100 percent of all concessions; the musicians contribute by performing for a much lower fee than they normally receive.

Somebody always has to buy gas to drive to a gig.

"We have provided concerts like this for the past three years now, made up of musicians from our local area who have been a main staple in the live music scene for more than a generation," Richards said. "They have experienced local venues and been road warriors, crossing many state lines and playing too many events to mention."

Johnson said the evening of nostalgic music will create new memories from old favorites.

“Our Classic Country night will be a toe-tapping good time with familiar songs you can sing along to or even make a twirl or two," Johnson said.

And if there's anyone out there who would like to contribute but can't attend, please consider directly donating the funds to install a back-wall projection screen that can be raised and lowered, just like the movie screen that can't be used by bands during concerts because it's at the front of the stage.

"The Capitol is always open to providing local bands an opportunity to perform on our stage," Poulter said. "Providing local artists a place to showcase their talents is what what makes the Capitol so special to Burlington."

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St. in Burlington. Tickets are $10, available in advance at SEIATickets.com, and at the Capitol Theater box office on day of show and 2 to 5 p.m. Concessions are available, including beer and wine, popcorn, candy, and soft drinks.