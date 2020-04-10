While most church doors have been closed in order to keep their congregations safe from the coronavirus, many houses of worship have been offering live streams of their services for those who want to still hear the word. If you’re looking for something to supplement your local services, or need something to worship along with because your church isn’t streaming, here are a few religious live streams to check out.

National United Methodist Church

Online worship services and Sunday school lessons are available on Saturday nights.

Find it: https://nationalchurch.org/live-stream

National Church of God

National Church of God media is offering live streams every 9 a.m. EDT on Sundays.

Find it: https://ncglive.com/

National Presbyterian Church

Worship services are available at 11 a.m. EDT on Sundays and at 7 p.m. EDT on Wednesdays. Previous services are also amiable for viewing.

Find it: https://nationalpres.org/live

Christian World Media

Christian World Media connects listeners with daily and weekly worship services offered by your local church. The CWM website offers a search for your city and also lists the daily services scheduled for a number of churches across the country.

Find it: https://www.christianworldmedia.com/wordstream/live-service-guide