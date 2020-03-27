There might be no better way to give the family a distraction or to fill up some down time than peaking in on some of the most unique creatures on the planet. While zoos and aquariums will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still catch a glimpse of pandas, hippos, otters and many others via live streams. Here are a few zoo and aquarium live streams to check out.

San Diego Zoo

One of the oldest zoos in the U.S., the San Diego live streams feature a baboon cam, a penguin cam, a pre-recorded panda cam and others for everyone to enjoy. Viewers can see the animals play around in their habitats or watch archival footage of other animals.

Find it: https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

Smithsonian National Zoo

Another of the oldest zoos in the nation, the Smithsonian National Zoo features live cams where kids can watch lions, elephants and even a naked mole rat all day long. Although there is a live feed all day, the animals won’t alway be visible on the webcam.

Find it: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams

Monterey Bay Aquarium

The Monterey Bay Aquarium in California gives viewers a look at an array of aquatic life. The aquarium offers 10 different live streams, including an aviary cam with the ocean-view deck, a Coral Reef cam with visits from tropical fish, live looks at leopard sharks and sardines and an Otter Cam. A unique cam experience is tuning into the Jellyfish Cam, which provides a look at pods of jellyfish bouncing around in the water.

Find it: https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams

Georgia Aquarium

Based in Atlanta, the Georgia Aquarium is the largest in the country. Their live streams feature many different types of fish and animals. The Ocean Voyager webcam looks in at the inhabitants of the aquarium’s 6.3-million gallon tank. Some featured animals are four whale sharks, four manta rays and a green sea turtle. There is also a tropical diver inso-pacific reef live stream and feeding live streams.

Find it: https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/