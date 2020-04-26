Contrary to logic, the temporary employment industry is not booming during nationwide COVID-19 layoffs and shutdowns.

With 26 million people out of work in America today, it seems natural that those out-of-workers would be flooding the halls of temporary employment agencies like Manpower Group.

But that's not happening.

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. According to the ASA, staffing employment was down 34.2 per cent as of April 21, the lowest level seen for any week since the inception of the index in 2006. COVID-19 is the No.1 reason given by survey respondents.

In temp-speak, a client is a business looking to hire temporary employees, aka associates. Staffing is what Manpower does by putting associates and clients together.

The Hawk Eye stopped by the Burlington office to get the perspective of two typical Manpower recruiters: market delivery lead Stacey Fitzgerald and recruiter Gail Gonyaw.

How has the COVID-19 shutdown affected the temporary employment industry?

"For us, it kind of slowed down," Fitzgerald said. "We had some of our clients not taking any new people on."

She said some Manpower clients are doing precautionary screening for employees coming through the gate and incorporating temperature-taking and social distancing within the plant.

Manpower screens job applicants online so people don't have to come down to the office, using online video and the telephone, depending on the job's requirements.

"Right, depending on what they have for access," Fitzgerald said. "Most people can do a video from their phone, like a video chat."

You don't have to have cell phone to get a job?

"Oh, no, no, no," Gonyaw said. "But probably at some point they would need to come in because there'll be some kind of paperwork to sign, I.D. to check, that kind of stuff. But a lot a lot of it we can do online."

As the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. begins to level off, is the labor industry seeing a bright spot in the clouds?

"We're seeing a turn, just in this last week, with clients starting new people on a regular schedule," Fitzgerald said. "We've been interviewing every day, as many people as we can. We're trying to build pools for our clients so that when they do start to run as usual again, we've got people ready to go."

Fitzgerald said Manpower has shortened their in-office time by an hour and a half a day and are seeing new applicants by appointment only, but through telephone screenings and video screenings, they keep the process going even without face-to-face interviews.

"We're just dealing with it however we can," Gonyaw said. "But for me, it's always better to interview somebody in person than over the phone."

For face-time work, the local Manpower employees keep their office area as sanitary as possible.

"We do an awful lot of cleaning," Gonyaw said. "Wiping doorknobs inside and out when people come and go, and wiping down the desks when they sit down, and keyboards, and asking them to wash their hands as soon as they come in, and trying to keep that six feet of distance."

Has the virus been a major factor in what Manpower calls a normal workweek?

"I'd say for volume, the number of people that we're talking to, it's made a difference," Fitzgerald said.

Gonyaw agreed, saying, "The volume has been pretty much down and people are getting paid to stay home, so why go to work? That's a hurdle we're going to continue to have to climb for probably several months."

So there are plenty of jobs out there?

"We've got jobs," Fitzgerald confirmed.

"We have jobs, yes. Our processes don't stop," Gonyaw said. "We're still committed to our clients and giving them the best people we can for each position and going through the steps necessary. But yeah, the number of call-ins per day, people calling and checking in, has slowed down dramatically. Instead of 10 to 20, now we're getting four to five, maybe."

Not all Americans love their job. Then they get laid off or furloughed and the government comes along and says, "Hey, this isn't your fault, so we'll give you money to not work." Do you think that at least some of those people say, “Wow, I get to stay home, drink beer and watch TV and get paid for it, so why get a temp job?"

Both women said not everyone qualifies for unemployment benefits. For example, if you quit your job, you won't get unemployment or any COVID-19 related benefits.

"If there's work available and that business is still open, unless you have a COVID-19 related illness or you're taking care of somebody, you're not going to qualify," Gonyaw said.

Note: Due to the flood of COVID-19 related legislation, it's advisable to check with your state's office to find out the facts.

What’s the average per-hour rate for temp work that goes in an associate's pocket?

"The entry levels we have start at $9. Some of the higher-skilled ones will hit $17. It just depends on their qualifications," Fitzgerald said.

ManpowerGroup is not the world's largest temporary employment agency even though they operate in 80 countries and territories. Gonyaw said they've been voted one of the world's most ethical companies for eleven years in a row by the Ethisphere Institute.

"Being ethical, that's huge to me," she said.

Manpower offers their associates features that other staffing agencies do not.

"We offer training and opportunities to up-skill. Right now, our associates, even if they're laid off, can get on to our site and take training to up-skill, to be a team lead, to be an H.R. assistant," Fitzgerald said. "If they don't have a GED, we offer that training and we also offer college tuition. Our associates can take those now, even if they're laid off. They can take that training and up-skill themselves so when they go back to work, they've got those extra skills."

"Our associates can sign up for classes through the University of Phoenix, take them online for free and work towards a bachelor's degree," Gonyaw added.

Fitzgerald said overall volumes have been down for her company because of COVID-19 but they're looking for it to turn around, and she and Gonyaw want to be ready when that happens.

"We're still here doing what we do, we're still operating as normal," Fitzgerald said. "We're looking at people, whether they're looking for permanent jobs or temp jobs. If we don't have the job you're looking for, come in anyway. We’d be glad to talk to you. We'll send your resume to employers to see if we can find something for them."

More information is available at Manpower, 3101 Flint Hills Drive, Burlington. Call (319) 753-1663, visit manpower.com or text MANPOWER to 44844 to connect with a recruiter.

To find out about unemployment benefits go to https://www.dol.gov/coronavirus/unemployment-insurance. In Iowa, call Iowa Workforce Development at (866) 239-0843 or uiclaims.iwd.iowa.gov/UIInitialClaim. In Illinois contact the Illinois Department of Employment Security at (800) 244-5631 or www2.illinois.gov/ides/individuals/UnemploymentInsurance/Pages/default.aspx. In Missouri contact the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations at (800) 320-2519 or uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do.