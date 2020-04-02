It is the most single-week claims in state history. The second-most claims came the previous week.

DES MOINES — For the second week in a row, Iowa has seen a record number of workers file unemployment claims.

According to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, 58,453 people filed for unemployment in the week ending Saturday. That is the most single-week claims in state history.

The second-most claims came the previous week, when 41,890 Iowans filed for unemployment. The data from the last two weeks brings the total to 100,343.

Iowa's record came as about 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance last week in the United States, also a record. The figure doubles the previous record of 3.3 million Americans, set a week earlier.

The losses last month in Iowa are much worse than at the height of the Great Recession, when a housing bubble sparked the worst downturns since the Great Depression. From May 2008 to January 2010, Iowa lost a total of 64,600 jobs.

"We've never been through this," said Thomas Root, an associate professor of finance at Drake University.

As in the rest of the country, Iowa's record spike in unemployment is the result of policy decisions. Beginning March 17, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a series of orders to shut down businesses, from bars and gyms to salons and barbershops and clothing stores.

The result has been a massive slowdown of business in the retail and hospitality sector. Many business owners have laid off most or all of their employees to try to weather the storm, as they face payments for fixed costs like rent and loan payments.

Root said he can't predict how long the decisions will affect the state's economy. In part, business owners must wait to see when the spread of the coronavirus slows down — or when researchers can develop reliable vaccines and cures for the virus.

Economists also can't say what kind of impact the slowdown will have on businesses not directly impacted by the shutdowns. A survey of supply chain managers in the Midwest, released Wednesday, indicates that the manufacturing sector is contracting.

“I can’t think of a time when we intentionally slowed down and stopped what we think of as the broad economy," Root said. "People being behind on bills, even if they get a break, is still going to create a significant drag. It’s going to be difficult to gauge how long it will take to get us back toward normal.”

Federal regulators and politicians are trying to weather the impacts of the virus by pumping money into banks and directly into the pockets of residents.

The Federal Reserve, which regulates banks, has taken several steps to encourage loans. The Fed has cut interest rates to almost zero. It also has purchased hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, taking the long-term loans from banks in exchange for cash. The trades give banks more cash, making it easier for them to issue loans.

In addition, the Fed is offering more money to banks by creating lending institutions where the banks can acquire more cash.

At the same time, Congress has passed three stimulus bills that should give residents and businesses more money — putting both groups in a position to continue operating once the government determines that health officials have contained the coronavirus.

Most recently, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus package. The bill boosts the amount of money laid-off workers will receive in unemployment checks. It also allows independent contractors and freelancers to qualify for unemployment, something they usually are not able to do. It also increases how long unemployed workers in Iowa can receive the benefit to 39 weeks from the standard 26 weeks.

In addition, the stimulus provides a series of low-interest loans to small businesses, giving them enough money to make payroll for another eight weeks. Also, the businesses can use the money to pay rent, mortgage interest payments and utility bills. If the borrowers follow these stipulations, they will not have to pay back the debt.

The stimulus provides loans for larger businesses, too. The U.S. Department of Treasury and the Fed will determine rules for how the money is doled out.

"We don't know what the impact of this is going to look like," Root said. "(The federal government has) done what they need to do — both the Fed and the fiscal policy — to signal to businesses and consumers that we're able to keep functioning. But I don't think you can know until we open the economy back up.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see more changes and more responses over the next month or two."

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at 515-284-8215 and tjett@registermedia.com.