Esther (Myers, Sharp) Schnitzer, age 84, passed away peacefully in her apartment at the Morton Place in Nebraska City on August 17, 2019, surrounded by her children, nieces and family.

Esther was born on Dec. 1, 1934, in Nebraska City; the daughter of Louis and Mable (Bickford) Myers.

Esther lived in Nebraska City her entire life. She was an amazing and much loved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She worked for many years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City as the Dietitian.

She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mable Myers and her siblings Louis Myers, Elaine Hardwick, Mabel Pauley and Shirley Douglas, her first husband, Walter (Pork) Sharp and her second husband, Donald Schnitzer.

She is survived by her children Walter “Dubber” Sharp (Janet) of Union, Susan Sharp (Howard Stern) of Blairsville, Ga., Sheldon Sharp (Nancy Burkhart) of rural Nebraska City and Tracy Baumann (Steven) of Nehawka; her grandchildren Cole Sharp, Dusty Sharp, Peggy Sharp, Tammy Rodriguez, April Schweitzer, Misty Goodwin, Ashley Bond and 13 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be missed, everyday. We love you more, Mom.

Esther’s family would like to thank the staffs of the Morton Place and Tabitha for keeping quality in our Mother’s last few years of life.

Private family services will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to Tabitha Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.



