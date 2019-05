Mary Ida (Martin) Birchmier, 83, of Collins, passed away Thursday, May 16, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Nevada, with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Burial followed at St. James Cemetery in Colo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Cemetery in Colo or Peoria Cemetery in Maxwell. Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada handled arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com