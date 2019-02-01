It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

January 22, 2019

A 57 year old female Yale resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 20500 block of Highway 6 when driver lost traction and control of vehicle and entered the ditch sideways. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 141 when driver started to slide and over corrected then striking the north side of the bridge. Driver was transported to the Dallas County Hospital by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

January 23, 2019

A 34 year female Colfax resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

January 24, 2019

A 30 year old male Earlham resident was arrested on a warrant for OWI.

January 25, 2019

A 35 year old male Adel resident was arrested in the 31000 block of 360th St., for driving while barred, driving while license under suspension, fraudulent use of registration, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

January 26, 2019

A 33 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 2nd.

January 27, 2019

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 31000 block of Highway 44/240th Street when driver hit a slick spot in the roadway causing the vehicle to go into the south ditch striking a mailbox. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500 and $50 to the mailbox.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 18000 block of 335th Lane when driver came near the curve in the road and lost control and went into the ditch striking a tree. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000.

A single vehicle accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 141 when driver lost control causing vehicle to strike the bridge. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

January 28, 2019

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported in the 33000 block of Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.

A 37 year old male Woodward resident was arrested in the 300 block of Birch Avenue in Woodward for domestic abuse assault.

January 29, 2019

A 38 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested in the 700 block of 10th Street in Dallas Center for domestic abuse assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.