On Tuesday, the Perry Police Department arrested the following persons after a pursuit that ultimately ended in Minburn. Hayley Sue Rote, 21, and Paloma Perez, 19, were both charged with Theft in the First Degree (Class C Felony), Eluding (Class D Felony), and Accessory After the Fact (Aggravated Misdemeanor). Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a red 2016 Toyota Camry in the area of West Third and Warford. The vehicle slowed and stopped but as the officer began to approach the car it fled and attempted to elude the officer...