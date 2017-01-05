After over a two week hiatus from competition, the Perry Bluejays boys' (4-4, 3-2) basketball team got the new year started off on the right foot with back-to-back wins. On Saturday the team took their talents on the road to Roland-Story where they dominated the Norsemen (5-6, 3-5) for a 56-41 victory. Janier Puente, Perry senior, led the team with 21 points on a 8-for-12 afternoon and finished 5-for-10 from the line. He also led the squad with 16 rebounds - nine defensive, seven offensive. The Bluejays introduced themselves to their host with a dominating 24-8 first quarter run...