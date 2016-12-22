A young man from Woodward has launched a unique type of business that's centered around photography and videography of game kill and the outdoors. His passion for the outdoors combined with his found love behind the camera, has Legacy Outdoor Productions off to a successful start. "Every hunting or fishing excursion has a story, and I strive to capture these stories through the lens of my camera," said owner, Colton Milosevich. Milosevich's entrepreneurial adventure has been highly supported by friends and family, and is no surprise to any of them...