All walks of the Perry business community came together for the first of many Perry Chamber Coffee events on Friday, Jan. 13. The monthly coffee event was a very popular event in the past and Bob Wilson, Executive Director of the chamber, wants it to be just as popular now. January's event was held in the Board Room at Dallas County Hospital. Wilson said bringing chamber members together to learn what is going on in the community and anything new happening with their respective businesses is reason enough to get together...