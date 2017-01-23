The Perry Bluejays' wrestling squad finished their night of competitions with two wins to just one defeat. After coming off Saturday's first place victories at Williamsburg, Kaleb Olejniczak, Zachary Thompson and Zach Stewart continued their solid performances. On Tuesday, the trio along with a number of other Perry teammates competed at Boone High School in the Toreadors event. Against the host the Bluejays outscored the Toreadors by 10 points, 46-36, thanks in part to 24 points coming from four forfeits...